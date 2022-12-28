Winds have been strong and gusty today in parts of the state. Wind Advisories remain in effect until midnight for portions of south central Kansas with Kay County, Oklahoma, where wind gusts to 50 remain likely.

Winds ease a hair overnight but stay gusting above 20 MPH for southern and northwestern counties. Temperatures overnight will be cool but not bitter even behind this weak cold front.

That weak front is working across the state. A piece of energy will spark rain showers in the northwest initially tonight after 7 PM.

As colder air mixes in, rain will switch to snow for northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska into early Thursday morning.

Most accumulations will be from a trace to an inch or two. However, our Nebraska counties back to the Goodland area will see more from 2″ to 4″ of snow with higher amounts north and west outside of our viewing area.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through midday Thursday.

Greatest impacts from this disturbance will be slippery travel, reduced visibility, snowfall accumulations and the potential for ice formation as temperatures drop.

Temperatures will be above average the rest of the workweek.

There is another piece of energy into early Saturday morning. This will try to squeeze out a few sprinkles or rain showers, but struggle with the moisture, from central into eastern Kansas. The remainder of the weekend will be pleasant.

Sunday night into Monday the next system approaches. Rain is possible with a rain/snow mix in the northwest. Southwest counties might be affected by too much drier air limiting moisture potential.

With the frontal passage on this one, temps will be knocked back to seasonable standards during the day with lows in the freezer during the overnights next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 54 Wind: SW/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: W/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman