A powerful low pressure system is developing in the southern plains today, but this system will take a much more southerly track than the previous system over the weekend. The severe weather threat from this system is going to stay well south of Kansas today, but we can still expect to see some moisture out of the deal!

A few light snow showers are expected over western Kansas today, with the highest chance of snow accumulation near the Colorado state line. Temperatures will be hovering near freezing in this area, though if they do come in slightly warmer that will significantly reduce the potential accumulations. Even in the most ideal scenario for snow today, accumulations will not be an issue and remain on the order of just an inch or two out west.

Closer to Wichita, spotty showers will be around the area in the afternoon, increasing into the overnight hours as temperatures slowly come down from highs in the upper 40s. Lows tonight could come down close to freezing, which may allow a few snowflakes to mix in as a wave of showers moves through before dawn. Impactful winter weather is not expected, and accumulations above a trace look unlikely.

A weak disturbance will skirt through Northwest Kansas tomorrow which may bring a secondary chance of showers tomrrow, but otherwise things look mostly dry for Friday with skies clearing out some and bringing in slightly warmer temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Warmer temps over the weekend, with highs reaching the upper 60s on Sunday and into Monday. Our next storm system will arrive late next week with a preceding cooldown around Tuesday, though major chill should not come back in the next 7 days.

Outlooks are showing the potential for a more significant cooldown around mid-March, but it is too early to tell what impacts this may bring to the Sunflower State.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 48 Wind: NE 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: N 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 53 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Jack Maney