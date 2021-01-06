Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain/snow shower possible overnight, chillier days to come

Rain showers lined up along the Kansas/Missouri state line for much of the day.

Clouds continue to hold strong for our central and eastern communities. Grey skies will be a common sight in the days to come.

Temperatures are much cooler than they have been now that the cold front has pushed through. Winds still have the potential to gust, especially out west, to 40 MPH through early evening.

The rain to the east will start to shift back to the west/northwest into this evening as the main system works through the region. Anything that falls within our viewing area will be light.

As temperatures cool, rain will switch to a mix and then all snow. Better snowfall accumulation will be in Nebraska and southeastern Kansas into southern Missouri.

We will have flurries/light snow in central and eastern Kansas overnight, but any accumulation will be little, if any, and below 1″. This event should have little impact on the Thursday morning drive into work. Mostly cloudy skies will persist through the afternoon.

Highs will be cold in the 30s and 40s the remainder of the work week into the weekend.

A weak system may bring a few flurries to northern Kansas Friday, but should not produce much.

We have another system that skims our southwest counties Saturday into early Sunday. Latest trends are to take this farther and farther west. Some snowfall accumulation is possible out west this weekend.

Next week there is a slim chance for a few flurries/raindrops depending on timing Tuesday, but that system looks disorganized currently. It will be a slow climb, but the 50s are in sight down the road.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman