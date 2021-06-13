Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain struggles against building heat through the middle of the week

We have a narrow corridor of higher humidity that is feeding into western Kansas right now.

There is a Marginal Risk for a storm to reach severe thresholds out that way for high winds and hail.

Model guidance paints activity into our northwestern corner after midnight.

Storms should be on a weakening trend that approach from northeastern Colorado/western Nebraska and track to the south/southeast tonight.

Instead, temperatures will be mild once again with a mix of starry skies and a few clouds from the decaying storm system. Lows will be in the 60s.

Daytime highs will be above average to start off the work week with temperatures registering into the 90s across the Sunflower State.

An isolated storm is possible out west late on Monday. Any activity will be isolated with another Marginal Risk sitting over western Kansas.

Most will miss out on the showery activity that moves through on Monday. Any storm that develops will be monitored for gusty winds and hail potential.

The last of the rain chances starts to escape the region by Tuesday evening and then things turn hotter by the middle of the week.

Enjoy the relatively drier days on hand through mid-week. The humidity does not look oppressive until an uptick in eastern Kansas Tuesday night and especially Wednesday. Dew points will rise from the middle to upper 60s East of I-135 to the 70s closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line.

That humidity will finally meet up with some of the warmest temperatures we have seen so far this year! We will see the heat build day after day with the triple digits becoming common out west as the work week progresses. It looks rather intense Wednesday and Thursday with highs northwest near the 100° mark. Wichita will showcase several 90-degree days this week with cities in eastern Kansas staying milder in the 80s near 90.

A cold front will approach by the end of the work week. It will spark showers and thunderstorms ahead of it. Wichita may have to wait until Friday night before seeing any rain. Once the winds turn out of the north, the heat will break down briefly. We will warm again by the end of the weekend and into part of the following week. Models are hinting that highs could take a cooler hit between June 23-25. Something to watch in the days to come.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman