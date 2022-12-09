Sunshine started our day across the Sunflower state today, but clouds are rolling in this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the 50s across Kansas which is above the normal for early December.

A rather weak storm system approaching out of the southwestern US will continue to spread moisture northward through the Central Plains bringing rain into parts of South Central and Southeast Kansas this evening.

Rainfall amounts from this system will be on the light side, generally a tenth to a quarter inch.

Rain will move east of Kansas into Missouri early Saturday setting us up for a pleasant early December weekend across the state with dry weather, some sunshine and above normal highs generally in the 50s.

A much stronger storm system which is currently crashing into the Pacific Northwest will work its way across the West this weekend and into the Plains early next week spreading rain across Kansas Monday afternoon and Monday night.

As the low pressure system pushes northeast across Nebraska by Tuesday, a strong cold front will across Kansas leading to heavy showers and a thunderstorm or two. The deepest moisture will be over central and eastern Kansas with will lead to the best chance for widespread rain. Colder air pushing in behind the cold front will cause any rain in Northwest Kansas during Tuesday and Tuesday night with some accumulations possible.

Much colder air will invade all of Kansas and the Central Plains behind the storm system for the remainder of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 50 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 37 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 53 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 35 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, windy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston