A wave of liquid gold is moving across large portions of Kansas today. While it has been heavy at times, the rain has generally been coming down at a measured pace today and that is doing wonders for the drought, as more of this will soak into the ground and not immediately run off into rivers.

The rain will continue moving east through the afternoon and tapers off from west to east, generally ending in Wichita by 6pm. A few peeks of sun will be possible late in the day but generally we stay cloudy all day long with highs in the 60s.

The cold front that produced all this rain will sweep the moisture out to our south tonight. This cold front has a lot of smoke from Canadian wildfires pooled behind it and that may lead to some air quality degradation this evening. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and low 50s.

A beautiful weekend is in store with temperatures slowly rebounding toward average in the upper 70s.

We will stay dry through most of the weekend but storm chances will start to creep back into the area beginning Sunday evening in southwest Kansas, and then storm chances increase statewide into the coming week. Scattered storms will be possible especially in the western half of the state. While not looking especially organized, these storms may be able to become severe with primarily wind and hail threats.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 100% chance of rain. Hi: 68 Wind: NE 15-25

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 49 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 74 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 51 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.