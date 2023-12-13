Winter Weather Advisories are lined up in portions of western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Temperatures today have struggled to warm farther north with the onset of rain. Slick conditions are possible into this evening farther north and west.

With cooling temperatures into the overnight, we will have a mix across western Kansas of rain, freezing rain and snow near the Kansas/Colorado state line. This is just the beginning of this system.

The main portion ejects to the east slowly over the next 2 days.

Heavier rain with snow mixing in occurs Thursday into Thursday night in the west.

Rainfall amounts will be beneficial and the potential for higher snowfall accumulations is coming into better focus. Some portions of southwestern Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle and spots near/west of the Kansas/Colorado state line will see the most snow into Friday.

With the slow track to the east, more of central Kansas gets into the rain by Thursday evening and Friday. This system finally exits early Saturday morning.

Total rainfall amounts will be lower farther north and east with the highest concentration in the southwest part of our viewing area.

Snowfall accumulations do not look great for central nor eastern Kansas as temperatures will be warmer than communities farther west. Please watch conditions after sundown over the next few days because roads will be slick especially farther west.

The sky clears this weekend and we remain quiet into most of next week. Highs will warm to the 50s and some towns will return to the 60s before Christmas.

Expect increasing rain chances Friday through Christmas Eve. Snow stays to the north of our region which means we will not have a White Christmas this year. A few days after Christmas may be a different story, so stay tuned!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 54 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 37 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: H: 46 Lo: 35 Cloudy. 70% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman