Scattered showers have tracked across the region for much of the morning and will continue through the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay well below our seasonal average today. It will be chilly, with highs in the 60s and 70s across the region and winds out of the north.

Moisture will move through eastern Kansas this afternoon before exiting the region. The rest of the state will hold on to the clouds through Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will dip back into the 40s and 50s by daybreak tomorrow. An isolated shower or two will linger for southcentral Kansas, but most will dry out by Tuesday morning.

A quick shot of moisture will track across northwest Kansas tomorrow night; otherwise, expect a much sunnier day. Clouds will break apart, and temperatures will warm back into the 70s across the region.

Temperatures rebound into the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday as we see more sunshine and winds out of the south. We settled into a more seasonal pattern for the weekend and the start of next week.

Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives with an approaching cold front on Wednesday. The front will creep along the Colorado/Kansas state line by Wednesday night, bringing storms along with it.

A few storms could reach the severe threshold in northwest Kansas on Wednesday. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concerns with any storms that form.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday as the cold front continues across the state. Showers and thunderstorms will advance along the boundary bringing more moisture to the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 67 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll