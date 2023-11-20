Hooray for rain! Over the last 24 hours, central and eastern Kansas have picked up some much-needed moisture.

Western Kansas has missed out on the bulk of the rainfall, but we will continue to see scattered showers track through the entire state this evening and overnight. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible at times.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Texas County, Oklahoma, through 8 PM. Winds stay strong through the overnight and into tomorrow.

A cold front is sitting off to our northwest and will swing through the region overnight, sweeping out any leftover moisture and leaving us with strong winds and clear skies for Tuesday. This will also lead to strong winds out of the northwest across the state. Gusts could be up to 40 MPH tomorrow morning.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s behind the passing boundary. We will see much more sunshine, which is what will allow for highs to be above what we say today despite the strong, northerly winds.

We will slowly warm through Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s and 50s under dry skies. If you plan on hitting the road on Thursday, no weather-related travel delays are expected.

Our next chance for moisture arrives on Friday. Temperatures will be frigid as this next boundary pushes into the state, which will result in snowfall potential as we approach the upcoming weekend. Most of the snowfall potential will be concentrated in western Kansas for the start of the weekend.

Some wintry precipitation will try to spread across southcentral Kansas on Saturday, and Wichita could see a rain and snow mix.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 48 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 41 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll