Cool and cloudy today as temperatures sit in the 40s and 50s across the state. Drizzle will linger for the morning, with rain chances arriving late tonight.

Substantial rainfall will develop this evening in western Kansas before becoming more widespread as it pushes east. Rain will linger for the first half of Thursday before sunshine returns by the afternoon.

The heaviest bands of rainfall will move through northwest Kansas. Most of central Kansas will pick up a tenth of an inch of rain. Western Kansas has better chances of seeing showers this weekend.

Temperatures will climb tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s as skies clear by the late afternoon. Sunshine returns for Friday with seasonal highs across the region.

We stay dry for the start of the weekend. Our next piece of energy arrives Saturday night into Sunday and will bring showers to the region.

Temperatures warm back toward our seasonal average as we approach the weekend. Highs spike on Saturday before the arrival of our next cold front. We start the workweek on a below-average note.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 51 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain. Lo: 43 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: SE/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 30 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 54 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Party cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Party cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll