Rain showers continue to impact areas from central into eastern Kansas through early tonight. Rainfall rates will be light.

This has been a welcomed storm for our drought-stricken region this week. Several communities have benefited from it. Some spots picking up several inches of rain with others also getting in on snow and ice at times during this system’s trek through Kansas.

Overnight, any rainy leftovers end to the east. Clouds will clear from west to east.

Temperatures this weekend will be cooler Saturday and warm Sunday.

Late in the weekend there will be an uptick in upper level cloud cover due to a weak cold front tracking southward. This comes through dry and resets temps cooler by a few degrees Monday.

Temperatures will then rebound and start the climb the rest of next week.

Thursday into next Friday, a system will skim by, producing rain showers from southern Kansas into the eastern portions of the region. A stronger system aligns the weekend before Christmas.

Right now, this looks to be mainly rain. Timing and temps during the overnights might bring about a brief wintry change to a select few, but the chances of Kansas having a White Christmas this year are low.

A strong and much colder push of air arrives on Christmas and lingers the following week. Another system may be on deck just before the start of the New Year. Our weather pattern remains active and with these southern storm systems, we can keep chipping away at the drought.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of drizzle and rain. Lo: 35 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 48 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman