Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rainy and stormy at times throughout the holiday weekend

After yesterday’s cold front came through, we are feeling the result of some drier air that has mixed in across the region. Our next storm system sits to the west and will bring back additional chances for showers and storms this weekend.

We saw a cooler start to today across the state and have kept temperatures below average through the afternoon.

We will find some peeks of sunshine throughout the holiday weekend, but those chances become more clouded as showers and storms build into the region.

Expect another cooler night to take shape across Kansas tonight. Temperatures will dip back down into the 40s and 50s.

We will bounce back into the 60s and 70s across Kansas Saturday, but to the west, the clouds will start to build as rain and storm chances return. Those looking for some dry times to get outside this weekend will want to take advantage of this evening and Saturday.

Out across eastern Colorado Saturday afternoon, showers and storms will start to bubble and that activity will begin to slip to the east overnight into Sunday.

We will need to monitor for an isolated stronger storm that may briefly reach severe thresholds Saturday evening close to the Kansas/Colorado state line. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for far western Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Our primary concerns will be damaging wind gusts and hail, but that activity is expected to remain isolated. Lightning will also be a concern for those that have those outdoor plans. Make sure you have ways to remain alerted throughout the holiday weekend.

As we step into early next week, we will need to monitor the localized flooding concern.

Winds turn back out of the south bringing back the moisture necessary to fuel additional rounds of rain and rumbles through the remainder of the holiday weekend.

The air will not be as tropical as what we have experienced this past week, but it will be enough to spark these scattered showers and storms.

One thing we will need to keep eyes on Sunday into Monday is the heavy rain potential. As these rain chances build into the state the second half of the holiday weekend, some locations across central Kansas could pick up 3” or more of rain.

If the heavier rain falls over areas that have already seen a significant amount of rainfall or flooding in recent days, this could make conditions worse and push back when creeks, rivers, and streams will start to recede. This more active pattern that wraps up the month of May will stick with us into next week before it looks like some drier days return by the end of the week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige