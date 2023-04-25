Yesterday’s rainfall was just a taste of what is expected over the next 48 hours. A low-pressure system is having out to our southwest, helping to increase our rain chances this afternoon. Southwest Kansas has already tapped into this moisture this morning and has seen some healthy showers.

Temperatures will be cooler today thanks to the blanket of clouds and rain-cooled air. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, well below our seasonal average.

Rainfall will become more widespread this afternoon, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Pockets of heavy rain will track across the state, helping to add to our rainfall totals.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, though an isolated storm or two could produce strong winds and hail in far southwest Kansas and our Oklahoma counties.

Widespread showers continue into Wednesday. Winds will stay gusty as they swing to be out of the east. Northeast Kansas will not see as much moisture as the rest of the region.

Though we dry out on Thursday, another shot of rainfall arrives by Friday as a cold front races across the state. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the late afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be substantial across the region. The highest amounts will stay towards southcentral Kansas, but we all tap into some beneficial moisture.

Temperatures will remain below average for the next seven days. The weekend will be mild, with highs in the low to mid-60s. We slowly try to warm up back, nearing the 70s on Monday before another shot of cold air keeps us in the 60s by Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 54 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 45 Wind: E 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 56 Wind: E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll