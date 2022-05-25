A slow-moving area of low pressure in the upper levels of our atmosphere keeps the rain chances in place through this evening across central into eastern Kansas.

Where the heavier bands of rain set up, an additional 1″ to 2″ of rainfall remain likely for some with isolated higher amounts possible.

We will deal with the rain through the overnight before this system finally starts to lift to the northeast Thursday.

Flood alerts remain in effect as creeks, rivers and streams run high due to several inches of rainfall since Monday across south-central Kansas.

Once the clouds clear the second half of the work week to more sunshine, temperatures will be climbing. We start to see the improvements Thursday west to east as more sunshine helps to boost temperatures into the 70s across western Kansas with the 60s farther to the east.

A few spot showers remain possible Thursday mainly for areas along and east of I-135 before we dry things out by the holiday weekend.

Expect daytime highs to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Memorial Day Weekend as we unofficially kick off the start of the summer season.

The storm track will keep waves of energy that helps to spark storms to our north across the Northern Plains. We are expecting a dry weekend ahead. It looks like our next opportunity for showers and storms does not look to arrive until the middle of next week. We will continue to keep an eye on it as it comes into closer view.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 52 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 66 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: N/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige