Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rainy Saturday and windy Sunday and temperatures warming

Depending on where you are in the state, temperatures are mild in the upper 40s to chilly in the 20s this morning. Those to the south have incoming rain which is keeping those temperatures more mild compared to those to the north that are dry and much cooler.

Fog is likely for those to the north. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued to prepare for low visibility at times.

These showers coming out of Oklahoma will drape across the state by mid morning. Some could be strong at times, producing lightning and thunder in the south and east.

Highs this afternoon will be warmer to the south with a cooler dip of air into our northcentral counties.

The rain system will move quickly to the east and exit by the evening hours.

Wind will be strong from the north behind this system through Sunday and the sunshine will come back out to start the work week and wrap up January.

Temperatures will slowly warm until we top out in the upper 50s and low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday before a big drop in temperatures late in the week.

Windy at times, but we stay dry until a strong cold front comes through Wednesday pulling those temperatures back to the 30s on Thursday and more wintry weather is likely to the end the workweek.