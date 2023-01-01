Winter Weather Advisories are in place for our Nebraska counties as well as most of Northwest Kansas late this evening through early Tuesday morning as our next storm system tracks through the state.

Showers will arrive in Western Kansas late tonight, with the potential for a wintry mix to track across the region. Temperatures in Northwestern Kansas will fall well below freezing, allowing rain to transition to a freezing drizzle and rain.

Northwest Kansas will be our cold spot tonight, but temperatures will be relatively mild elsewhere across the state. A blanket of clouds over Central Kansas will help trap the heat tonight, allowing temperatures to stay in the mid-30s and low 40s.

Where temperatures are colder, we will see ice start to accumulate. A light glaze will be possible, especially on bridges and overpasses tomorrow morning so please take it slow on roadways during your morning commute. Snowfall totals will be anywhere from a light dusting to near an inch.

Showers will advance through Central Kansas during the late morning and early afternoon. This will be a quick-moving storm meaning we will not see significant rainfall totals.

Temperatures ahead of the cold front will climb into the upper 50s, with those closest to the Oklahoma/Kansas Stateline reaching into the 60s.

As the cold front moves through Southcentral and Southeastern Kansas, the warm air will help to fuel a few isolated thunderstorms. This will be during peak heating in the afternoon and early evening.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, but we could see a few isolated storms become severe. Winds gusting from 50-60 MPH and hail will be the primary concern with any severe storms.

The main line of rain moves out by Monday evening, but wrap-around moisture will bring a quick shot of moisture back to Northwest Kansas. Cold temperatures in the wake of the front means that this will be another potential for a wintry mix through the region.

Temperatures drop to our seasonal average in the low 40s for the middle of the week in the wake of the front, but a much warmer trend will carry us into the weekend as highs reach back into the 50s across the state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo:42 Wind E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 58 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll