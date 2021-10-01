Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rainy start to the weekend, comfortable weather takes over

Southwest Kansas has the best chance for spotty showers and a few rumbles on Friday evening. Grab that rain gear if you have outdoor plans out in that direction.

A stray shower or two could pulse closer to the Wichita area later tonight, but I am not expecting much.

Rain chances continue off and on through the overnight hours, before increasing for Saturday morning. Lows drop to the 40s and 50s with a few lower 60s across south central Kansas. An approaching area of low pressure will sit and spin over the state.

The biggest question is how far north this center of the low will push. The farther north it pushes, the better the rain chances for northern and western Kansas. I think western Kansas’ best rain chance will be in the morning, with central and eastern Kansas having off and on chances through the afternoon. Rain ends west to east Saturday.

Highs only climb to the lower 70s again across the state on Saturday.

Rain chances fall flat for Sunday. Expect a gorgeous end to the weekend with temperatures hanging out in the upper 70s. I am seeing signs of abundant sunshine for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Our upcoming weather pattern favors near average temperatures. For early October, that puts us in the upper 70s. A few lower 80 readings can be found from time to time, but no intense heat or cold air can be found in this forecast. Rain chances stay low as well.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears