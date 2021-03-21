Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rainy start to the work week, active weather pattern in place

The end of our weekend has been windy and warm. Winds have been sustained between 20 and 30 MPH with gusts reaching above 40 MPH ahead of an approaching cold front.

The cold front is crossing the state and will apply the brakes. As it stalls, it will be the focus for widespread rain early this week. Winds will lighten up overnight, but pick up again Monday.

Clouds are on the move and will thicken up in the coming hours. Showers will develop as the night progresses out west first. We will see an increase in rain after midnight which will spread east into Monday. A clap of thunder or two is possible.

A stronger storm near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line may produce small hail or gusty winds although the chance is higher farther south in Oklahoma and northern Texas.

Cooler temperatures will produce snow to the west/northwest with little to no accumulation possible as temperatures hover in the 30s through Monday. Our central and eastern communities will stay as rain.

Rainfall amounts look decent but southwest Kansas may miss out on the majority as many locations to the north and east could see more than an inch of rain!

With the clouds and the moisture, high temperatures will be much cooler to kick off the work week ranging from the 30s to the 50s.

Another system is in line Wednesday into Thursday. The bulk of the moisture will fall to our south, but we should be able to partake in additional rain and potentially a few snowflakes mixed in from time to time.

More rain showers are possible Friday into early Saturday as a quick-moving system travels through the region.

Because of this active pattern, high temperatures for the work week will trend just below to near average for this time of year.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman