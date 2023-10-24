The first wave of rain this week tracked in early this morning. The heaviest concentrated along and East of the Turnpike into the early evening.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Kay County in Oklahoma early this evening.

While a few showers remain farther east overnight, the bulk of this round moves away early tonight. A cold front has also entered northwest Kansas and will sit there for the time being, creating a sharp cutoff of who gets the rain and who does not.

The next round of rain moves in Wednesday afternoon. This sets up a touch farther west, but still areas closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line miss out with the bulk of the energy and moisture impacting central and eastern Kansas.

This chance wraps up early Thursday. Highest total rainfall potential from an inch to more than 3″ is possible East of the Turnpike to account for both waves. There may be rises along streams, creeks, rivers, but we do not anticipate widespread flooding concerns.

Temperatures have taken a cooler turn and will stay near average until a strong cold front works from northwest to southeast starting Thursday night. This ultimately drops temps below average into the weekend as another storm system gathers momentum over the Plains.

Widespread light rain is possible across much of Kansas this weekend. As colder air works in, some rain will change to snow farther northwest. Due to warm soil temps, no accumulations of snow expected at this time.

This Arctic blast lingers through Halloween. Trick-or-treaters will need to layer up. While the evening will be dry, temps right now in the upper 30s to middle 40s look possible while the ghouls and goblins are out and about across Kansas.

The trend points warmer by the end of next week with a chance for showers before the start of the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 74 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 28 Cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman