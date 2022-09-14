Showers and a few rumbles of thunder developed this afternoon out west.

We will continue to see similar areas affected by this slim chance for rain into the overnight.

Pockets of heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the primary hazards this evening although a stronger storm capable of 60-70 MPH winds is a possibility to the southwest. The Storm Prediction Center has circled a small sliver of our viewing area for this chance tonight.

After a toasty day today where many of us gained momentum to the 90s, added cloud cover and more moisture will keep afternoon highs Thursday and Friday in check and just above average for this time of year. Winds will also be strong and will gust at times to 40 MPH.

There will be a few leftover showers early Thursday morning that will track through northcentral Kansas. As the atmosphere becomes energized by afternoon, the next round of scattered showers and storms develops.

A few of these storms will become severe with 60-70 MPH winds. There is a large area of the Central High Plains in a Marginal Risk for a storm or two to reach this potential.

Friday morning there will be a few showers and random rumbles from central into eastern Kansas. Looks like we will be quiet the remainder of the day. High temperatures will rebound into the 90s over the weekend and for much of next week.

Nebraska gains more moisture Saturday as a disturbance moves through the region. This will clip areas near and north of I-70. We will be dry for much of next week with sizzlin’ summertime temperatures. This may be summer’s last stand before a stronger fall cold front arrives by the end of the following week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 65 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny, windy. Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman