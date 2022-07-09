Get ready for another toasty summer-like weekend across the Sunflower State. Highs on Saturday are going to ride a bit closer to average for this time of year, in the lower to mid 90s. We will see a good deal of sunshine through the weekend, and reminder that sun is incredibly strong at this time of year. Winds are fairly light, picking up a bit out west.

Expect moderate humidity levels today, especially in central and eastern Kansas. This will add a few degrees on to our real temperatures to what it really feels like, especially on Sunday.

We crank the heat even more on Sunday. Most of us are going to chase the upper 90s and lower 100s. For this reason, we have Heat Advisories that go into effect for Sunday afternoon and early evening. Most of the counties in the advisory are across northern Kansas.

We will watch out for a few showers and storms later in the day Sunday, mainly just across far northwestern Kansas. The chance for severe weather is low.

The average high for this time of year in Wichita is 92º and we will climb well above that for Sunday and Monday. Most of the state will reach 100º by Monday. A small cold front will work in late Monday and help cool us down a few degrees by Tuesday.

That cold front that begins to work in can help spark a few showers and storms later in the day Monday. A storm or two could be on the stronger to severe side. We will monitor this over the next few days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 96 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears