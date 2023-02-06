Today is the warmest out of the next week with many communities topping out in the 60s and 70s!

Winds have strengthened as temps climbed ahead of a cold front. This front works across the area today.

Wind Advisories are in place for Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties until 6 PM this evening. Winds will gust as strong as 45 MPH.

Later this evening and through the overnight, rain showers will develop in southeast Kansas, largely missing the KSN viewing area.

Temperatures will be cut down Tuesday from the 30s to the 40s and some lower 50s. The front that moves through Monday will return as a warm front into mid-week.

A system will travel through the south and we will be on the edge. Eastern Kansas stands the best chance for rain showers into Wednesday. Some of this will build back west to the I-135 corridor.

Timing and temps on Wednesday will be important. An earlier arrival, expect more of a mix of rain and snow near I-135. Snowfall accumulations do not look promising. Now if this system delays by just a few hours, it will be more rain.

Temps keep cooling into Thursday with cloudy skies. Another system travels through the Central High Plains at this time. With colder temps, this will produce flurries and light snow with some rain to the southeast. Not expecting much, if any, accumulations.

Temperatures will end the week cooler and closer to average. We will bounce back above the norm this weekend with dry skies. The next system in line will approach the following Monday. We might be skirted by this system, keeping most of the moisture to our south.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 52 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 27 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 51 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman