Temperatures this afternoon were sweltering. Several records were broken across the state. Wichita hit 111 degrees for the first time in 11 years and shattered the daily record by 6 degrees. Salina, Dodge City, and Russell also broke their records for daily high temperatures.

We will struggle to cool off tonight with lows falling into the 60s and 70s. Winds remain out of the south, keeping the warm air mass locked in place over the Sunflower State.

Tomorrow will be a similar story to today’s forecast. Highs will be scorching hot as we reach the triple digits across the region with sunny skies and winds out of the south.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in place for most of the state through Wednesday evening. Feels like temperatures will stay near 110 degrees through the middle of the week as dewpoints increase and humidity returns to the forecast.

We are on record watch again tomorrow and Monday, especially for central Kansas as highs once again flirt with daily record highs through the start of the week.

The heat dome remains camped out over us for the next several days. This will keep temperatures hot and conditions dry for the first half of the week. We will eventually escape the influence of this high as we inch closer to the weekend.

Temperatures will gradually retreat back to the 90s by Friday. It is wild to think that the mid-90s on Saturday would be considered some relief, but at least the triple digits will exit the forecast.

As the ridge of high pressure shifts east, rain chances will fight their way back to the region. Western Kansas could see a shower or two as our next boundary approaches this weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 108 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 104 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll