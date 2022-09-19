Summer is at full blast early this week. We already broke records Sunday afternoon and we are not finished as more are on par to break Monday and Tuesday.

Highs well into the 90s and triple digits will be common. Southerly winds are pumping in from the south enabling the heat. The humidity is low but will increase as our next front approaches by mid-week.

We will have another toasty day Tuesday with highs from the 90s to surpassing the century mark.

The next cold front looks potent but will take time before is travels across the entire state. A random shower or storm is possible late Tuesday evening as this boundary approaches. Clouds will crowd in the northwest Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We will see an uptick in rain showers across northern Kansas for Wednesday into Thursday. This will try to track to the south but not produce as much moisture for our southern counties. Wichita may see a few raindrops by Thursday but most of the rain is favored for areas near and north of I-70 for mid-week.

Fall officially begins Thursday and nature is timing a more seasonable turn. The edge of the heat will be taken off slightly by Wednesday and more so by Thursday.

The warmth tries to fight back to start the weekend but fails due to another cold front by Sunday. This cold front may spark a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. Timing of this activity looks to fall Saturday night with a drier and cooler Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 100 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman