Storm Track 3 Forecast: Record heat takes us into early December, a cool down around the corner

A deep blue sky and abundant sunshine took over this afternoon pushing daytime highs very close to record temperatures.

Hutchinson was able to climb into the upper 60s and surpass a record set back in 1998.

Elsewhere, it was very close, but high clouds that streamed into the region this afternoon held temperatures back by a handful of degrees.

Temperatures tonight will cool into the 30s and 40s overnight before another unseasonably warm day returns Thursday.

Daytime highs will climb into the 70s with some 80s possible Thursday afternoon.

Many record high temperatures look to fall tomorrow all across the Sunflower State.

A cold front is on the way for the end of the work week. This will usher in some cooler, more fall-like temperatures this weekend. This front will dip temperatures into the 50s for daytime highs Saturday and Sunday before another reinforcing shot of cooler air looks to arrive by the end of the weekend into early next week.

Any moisture associated with this pattern change looks to stay mainly south and east of Kansas and the KSN viewing area.

With this larger drop in temperatures and a more active weather pattern in place, winds will start to pick up this weekend and may be gusty at times into early next week. This should secure more seasonable days for the beginning of December for the Sunflower State.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige