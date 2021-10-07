Storm Track 3 Forecast: Record high temperatures could fall as a taste of summer-like heat returns

After a mild afternoon, our sky will continue to clear through the overnight as temperatures return to the 50s and 60s for most across Kansas.

The big story over the next 48 hours will be hotter temperatures for a portion of the region along with increasing wind and fire danger. This will put record high temperatures in jeopardy both Friday and Saturday in parts of the state.

We will feel the return of the 90s Friday with a mix of clouds and sun.

Stronger wind gusts hold off until Friday night and ramp up through Saturday ahead of our next system and adjacent cold front. Winds will gust between 35 and 45 MPH. With dry vegetation and this increase in wind combined along with hot temperatures, there will be a heightened fire concern going into Saturday. Fire Weather Watches have been issued for parts of southwest Kansas Saturday afternoon and evening.

Rain showers hold off until Sunday morning, developing out west first. Higher dew points may be just to the southeast of Wichita where a better chance for severe weather will line up Sunday afternoon into the evening from southeastern Kansas down south into Oklahoma.

This is also where the atmosphere will be the most unable with this first system set to impact the region. That said, many of us will be able to partake in some rain before this system departs Monday.

Temperatures will relax primarily to the 70s next Monday. A much more game-changing cold front and strengthening system will track our way Tuesday. A stiff wind from the south looks promising into Kansas bringing richer moisture to feed this system. Severe weather is possible.

We are still a few days away as timing, track and the degree as to how much moisture returns will be critical. Looks like the better chances for severe weather will be in central Kansas down south into Oklahoma. Our window may be brief for any severe weather before the cold front comes racing through the state.

Temperatures will cool behind the front with highs in the 60s and 70. We look to avoid frost/freeze headlines at this time. That said, we could face a much more intense wave of colder air by October 19-20 that may drop our lows cold enough to put some frost on the pumpkin.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman