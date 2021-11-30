Storm Track 3 Forecast: Record-setting warmth on the horizon, dry conditions persist

Our drought is deepening throughout the region and there is little help in this area through the middle of December.

The storm track is active farther to the north and east. Eastern Kansas and the far northwest corner are the only ones who may see upwards of a quarter inch of precipitation over the next two weeks and that is putting it kindly. Definitely not good news for the Sunflower State.

We have a wind shift working through the area today. It is providing us with a deck of mid to upper level cloud cover.

A sprinkle or two may escape the skies through early evening to the east, but the lower levels of the atmosphere are dry.

Winds will briefly switch out of the northerly direction, but will quickly return to the southwest to west overnight through Thursday. This will aid in a downslope flow and enable temperatures to warm well above the norm.

With high pressure building in the next several days, continued dry weather is expected with climbing temperatures well above average for this time of year. We are safely in the 60s with many in the 70s Wednesday with widespread 70s Thursday. This will be easily 20-degrees above average for this time of year.

Most will fall short of record highs Wednesday, but we will get close. Hutchinson and Goodland may gain new records tomorrow.

Record high temperatures will more than likely be broken Thursday through the state.

Another wind shift occurs by the start of the weekend, resetting temperatures. It will be a much cooler change this weekend compared to the warmth we get for the end of this work week.

Model guidance is trying to squeeze a few sprinkles or a light rain shower for the southeast, but a mix of sunshine and clouds will prevail this weekend.

The warmth tries to battle back but fails early next week. Temperatures will feel more like early December. Moisture does not look promising in the short term even next week as another system gains organization over the Central High Plains.

We may be impacted by a stronger storm system December 11-12. Something to watch as we get closer as model guidance will change. This is still several days out, but this system could bring in a more significant pool of cold air to the region for the middle of the month. If the track stays consistent, Kansas will be dry-slotted and have no assistance in the drought department.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman