Storm Track 3 Forecast: Regional travel looks smooth, warm air holds

A standard late December chill is in place across the state this morning with most of us starting in the teens and 20s. Winds are fairly light, but still shaving a few degrees off of our actual temperatures to what it really feels like out there. We will see big improvements throughout the day as most of us make a run at the 50s again. Those in the northern portion of the state will favor some lower 50s with those to the south in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest Kansas could see a few communities jump toward 60 degrees.

This is the FIRST OFFICIAL day of winter as the winter solstice occurs this morning at 9:58 AM.

Another small and dry cold front rolls through today. This will keep those in northern Kansas just a few degrees cooler. It will also switch our winds back out of the north/northeast, becoming breezy at times from 10 to 20 mph. Locally higher gusts are possible, especially in western parts of the state.

We will mostly enjoy a good deal of sunshine again on Tuesday, but a few extra clouds are possible from time to time, streaming in from the northwest.

These slight temperature improvements will continue through the next few days. We are expecting some mid 50s for Wednesday, with some lower to upper 60s by Thursday and Friday.

This will definitely be a warm Christmas Eve. A dry cold front does work through the state later on Friday into Christmas Day. This is going to change our temperatures up for Christmas, but still keep us above average into the 50s.

Travel this week looks great across the region. Those heading north need to keep an eye on a few smaller snow systems that could roll through into the weekend, but we remain dry in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

While it is still very early, we should keep an eye on the potential for some moisture next week between Christmas and the New Year. Our model guidance is beginning to hint at a few quick moving storm systems for the Central Plains that could bring some wintry mix to the state. Of course we will monitor this and have more details as we get closer. We will see if it pans out.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears