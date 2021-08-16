Storm Track 3 Forecast: Relatively cool and active pattern continues

Strong storms tore through parts of the state Sunday evening, but coverage was very isolated. This has left many dry heading into Monday. There are a few scattered storms out there today, but nothing to write home about. We will watch the chance for a few more thunderstorms to redevelop during the day Monday and Monday afternoon.

Right now there is a marginal risk for severe weather that mainly covers the southwestern and south central portions of Kansas. Main threats would be large hail and damaging winds.

As far as temperatures go, we are looking relatively comfortable. Highs Monday should reach the upper 80s and lower 90s across the state. The sun should be able to peek out at times. It will remain relatively muggy out there for the next few days before becoming very humid late week.

Rain chances are spotty throughout the forecast. A few storms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Seeing signs of a larger system setting up late week. This could bring widespread rain and storms to the region. Afternoon highs this week should bounce around between the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We could use the rain. Our latest drought monitor indicates that many parts of the state are experiencing a moderate to severe drought.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears