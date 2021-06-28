Storm Track 3 Forecast: Relatively cool end to June, numerous storm chances

Scattered showers and a random rumble will be typical over the next few days. A boundary stalled across southeast Kansas is driving our daily rain chances that will persist through the remainder of the work week. The threat for severe weather, in terms of large hail and damaging winds, is low.

A Flood Watch is in effect from southcentral into eastern Kansas, including Wichita and Sedgwick County. This is where we have already seen a healthy amount of rainfall and additional rain will cause streams, creeks and rivers to rise especially over the next 24 hours.

The overnights will be warm with a touch of humidity as dewpoints begin to rise tonight.

Temperatures will begin to rise by week’s end, but primarily stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s which cannot be beat for this time of year in Kansas through mid-week!

Showers and thunderstorms can develop anywhere through Thursday with a higher concentration closer to the boundary.

The daytime sun will also drive daily convection. Activity will be hit or miss.

Given the amount of moisture in the air, a tropical downpour is possible. Those spending time at the lake leading up to the holiday weekend should be weather aware for the possibility of lightning.

This pattern will finally give way to drier and warmer conditions by the end of the work week.

With the exception of a batch of showers and thunderstorms to the southwest Sunday night, we are going to have a sunshiny and mild July 4th weekend! Saturday we will have the 70s to the east and 80s farther west. The 90s will begin to sprout out west Sunday afternoon. Drier air also mixes in so the humidity will not be as bad as it could be for Kansas summertime standards! Winds do not look that strong either, so enjoy the holiday and be safe!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman