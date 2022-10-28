After some spotty rain fell on Thursday and Thursday night, we dry out for Friday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a strong fall feel with temperatures in the 60s. Winds are relatively light today.

Evening plans look great, just a bit on the chilly side. It is definitely feeling like late October.

Most of the weekend looks dry. We will see a standard fall feel for any Halloween festivities you have in place.

A random shower is possible to the southeast on our Sunday, but we should stay dry. Just notice an uptick in cloud coverage on Sunday.

We warm a little bit into next week. Temperatures will be pleasant with most of us in the 70s for the afternoon highs. This is technically above average for this time of year, but it will feel nice and comfortable.

We will watch another system late next week. This could bring some more rain to the region, but the forecast looks rather dry until then.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 65 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny windy.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 71 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears