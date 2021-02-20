Storm Track 3 Forecast: Relief from the cold is on the way

Freezing fog is possible this morning which will reduce visibility for some. Frost has also settled on cars.

Temperatures are starting in the teens but will be above freezing later today and melt a good amount of snowpack. Expect low 40s in Wichita, but upper 40s out west.

A system will move through tonight and bring a mix of rain and snow to the state. More snow to the north and rain to the south.

Accumulations will be slim to none, but freezing rain will need to be watched in our central counties. This could make for a dangerous commute early Sunday morning before it gets above freezing.

Temperatures continue to warm until we top out in the 60s on Tuesday. More sunshine and warmer air will bring much relief to an extreme cold spell.

We return to slightly below normal as a front comes through mid to late week and knocks those temps back to the low to mid 40s. Rain and snow are possible but limited with this front as well.