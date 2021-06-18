Storm Track 3 Forecast: Remaining hot through Father’s Day, weekend storm chances possible

Another toasty day under our belts across the Sunflower State. Afternoon temperatures reached the upper 90s to triple digits as sunshine dominated the region once again today.

The frontal boundary that has been close by the past few days has stalled out over the northwestern part of the state.

This will once again provide a focus for evening showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly near the Kansas/Colorado state line. Storms look to fire up late Friday in northwest Kansas but fall apart overnight as activity tracks eastward.

Temperatures tonight will dip back down into the 60s and 70s as cooler temperatures and drier air settles in across the northwestern part of the state.

Sunshine returns again Saturday but a few more clouds will mix in from time to time as our pattern turns a bit more unsettled.

Expect afternoon temperatures to return to the 90s and 100s.

Winds will also be a bit more breezy at times out of the south upwards of 30 mph possible.

The boundary lingers over the region into tomorrow as another round of showers and thunderstorms sparks across western Kansas.

As this activity moves eastward during the overnight, the complex of storms will weaken over central and eastern Kansas.

Portions of the region are highlighted by a Slight Risk for the potential that a storm or two could reach severe thresholds for large hail and damaging winds.

Wind gusts could exceed 70 mph especially across far northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska.

Additional opportunities for rain and thunderstorms will be present again on Sunday as a frontal boundary makes its way through the state.

This front will linger across the region through Monday helping to keep scattered chances for showers and storms in the picture to start the upcoming week. It is this second front that passes through by the end of the weekend that will aid in a brief drop in temperatures early next week as daytime highs are back into the 70s and 80s.

Do not get used to the cooler days. The pattern quickly makes a turn to hotter weather again by the end of next week as daytime highs for some will return to the upper 90s and low 100s. We will stay dry through the middle of next week before the pattern becomes a bit more unsettled by the end of the week as isolated opportunities for rain returns Thursday and Friday.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige