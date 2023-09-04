Good morning and Happy Labor Day. The Holiday weekend has been a hot one with cool nights so far, but we find temperatures around Kansas a little warmer this morning as compared to the past couple of mornings along with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures at this hour range from the upper 60s to middle 70s.

We’ll see a mostly sunny day across the state. Another hot afternoon is ahead for this Labor Day with a strong and gusty southerly wind and highs reaching the upper 90s and triple digits across Kansas.

A red flag warning is in effect for a few counties in southwest Kansas as well as the Oklahoma panhandle from 1 p.m. this afternoon until 9 p.m. this evening. Be very cautious with any outdoor burning and lighting the grill today with strong winds and low relative humidity.

An upper-level low tracking southeast of Kansas may lead to an isolated shower or sprinkle in central Kansas late this afternoon.

A brief shot of showers will arrive in northwest Kansas later tomorrow night thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest. Showers will be hit or miss along the boundary advancing into the state. This cold front will slowly track east, taking rain chances with it.

There can also be a spotty shower or two in central Kansas tonight thanks to a weak upper-level low tracking northeast to the southeast of the Sunflower State. A spotty shower could linger over South-central Kansas early Tuesday, otherwise a dry day is expected as we head back to work. The cold front will not deter temperatures much for central Kansas on Tuesday with highs back to the upper 90s but western Kansas will be cooler with highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s.

In general, temperatures should run closer to seasonal norms on Wednesday followed by a brief shot of heat again on Thursday. The roller coaster continues as up and down temperatures follow us into the weekend with temperatures closer to seasonal averages again our seasonal average. Rain chances look more favorable across the Plains for the upcoming weekend and into early next week. This will be much needed as drought conditions are predicted to worsen over the next seven days as we see a continued lack of moisture in the state.

9/4/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 98 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 76 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 98 Wind: SW/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 98 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 65 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Jack Boston