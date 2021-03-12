Storm Track 3 Forecast: Return of showers and rumbles brings flooding, severe risk

Clusters of showers and storms have developed in the area and coverage of rain will increase as the morning goes on. A wintry mix is possible to the northwest this morning where temps are closer to freezing. This should transition to a rain chance once temps get above freezing.

There have already been several warnings for 60-70 mph gusts and small hail. An isolated severe threat will continue today and is focused for points south.

A front draped to our south will keep our weather active for a few days. It won’t move much so we’ll have periodic rounds of rain which could be heavy at times. Anyone in a flood prone area will need to keep a close eye on conditions. A Flood Watch will be in effect through 1pm Sunday.

As much as 2″ to 4″ of rain will be painted across a good chunk of the area and today’s rainfall is just the start. It won’t be raining all the time but we’ll need to keep rain gear handy all day. Clouds and rain will keep us cool in the 40s to 50s.

On/off showers and storms continue through the night with lows in the 30s to 40s.

Saturday’s severe risk will need to be monitored closely. It’s mainly another isolated threat for hail and wind but farther south closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Sunday won’t be as damp as low pressure lifts through the area and the dry slot moves in from the southwest. Low pressure could still spin up a rain or rain/snow shower through Monday.

Another system will start to move in from the west late Tuesday and bring the chance of a rain/snow shower through Wednesday. Highs will mainly be in the 50s.