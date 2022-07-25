The heat is back in full force today as most of the Sunflower State will graze or surpass 100 degrees by this afternoon. Sunny skies will be the main story today with a few passing clouds.

Heat advisories are in effect through tomorrow. Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit time outside during peak heating in the afternoons.

High pressure off to our west is the main reason we will heat up this week. This high is creating a bubble of excessive heat. As this high tracks east tomorrow, temperatures will continue to rise across the region.

This high is also drawing in wildfire smoke from out west. Hazy skies and vibrant sunsets will result from increased smoke in our atmosphere.

Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday night as our next front will push into Northwestern Kansas. Storms will be isolated to scattered, with most of the region remaining dry.

As the front advances east into Wednesday, a few strong to severe storms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening.

Our more northeastern counties are included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Strong winds and hail will be possible with any storms that manage to become severe.

This system will not do much to cool us off as temperatures only dip into the upper 90s by the end of the week. We will continue to bake through the weekend with hot and dry conditions across the state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 74 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 102 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll