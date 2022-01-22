Storm Track 3 Forecast: Riding the temperature roller coaster yet again

The biggest weather story this weekend is the warmer air that will set in for the Sunflower State. After some minor improvements for Friday, most of us will add even more warmth for Saturday.

We can expect a widespread mix of 40s, with a few potentially touching that 50 degree mark.

A few clouds early should give way to abundant sunshine later in the day. Winds will remain fairly light out of the southwest, becoming a bit breezy across northwest Kansas. Enjoy this gorgeous afternoon!

A weak cold front comes through tonight, switching our winds a bit out of the northwest. This will not impact our overall weather much.

Expect temperatures to jump even more for Sunday.

We should enjoy more sunshine with highs making into the 50s for most of us. This warmer stint will linger into Monday, before some big changes usher back in midweek. The cold front will bring us back to reality and offer another taste of winter.

We could really use the moisture, especially out west.

This overall pattern is relatively dry yet again. We are looking at a slim chance for some light snow into early Tuesday, but as of now this should be near the Kansas/Colorado state line. Accumulations look minor as of right now.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears