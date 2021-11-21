Storm Track 3 Forecast: Roller coaster temperature ride and a windy travel alert for the holiday week

Breezy conditions calm with the setting sun this evening. Clear skies and light winds will offer up a cold start to our Monday. Temperatures will then warm early this week as the flow from the west/southwest ramps up Monday into Tuesday.

Winds will be much stronger Tuesday with gusts between 30 and 45 MPH.

We also have Fire Weather Watches in effect out west where burning is greatly discouraged due to warming temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation. Temperatures will warm to the 60s with a few 70s out west. This is all in response ahead of the next cold front on deck that will move through on Wednesday.

A raindrop or two cannot be ruled out near the Kansas/Colorado state line as this change occurs Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. However, this cold front has a better connection to moisture in southeast Kansas by Wednesday evening.

If the moisture can return faster with a slower progression of the cold front, then light rain may be possible near and east of the Turnpike. However, model guidance has indicated that southeastern Kansas, outside of the KSN viewing area, stands a better chance of this meager moisture before it quickly races east. If the moisture lingers longer as the colder air comes in, we may see a brief change to snow, but again, outside of our viewing area. As warm as it is going into this cold front, no travel impacts are expected.

Much colder temperatures are in store for Thanksgiving Day. Morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s before we warm to the 40s with the 50s to the west. Warmer winds will take over for Black Friday. The morning will be cold, but the afternoon will be ideal for taking it outside. We will trend warmer and dry through next weekend before the next cold front is set to arrive the following Tuesday. Once again, this cold frontal passage looks to move through our region on a dry note.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman