It was a beautiful, fall-like day across the region! Highs ranged from the 60s to the 70s, slightly cooler than our seasonal average.

Skies stay clear overnight. Winds will become southerly, helping temperatures stay in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be a great day to head out to the pumpkin patch! It will be a crisp morning, but temperatures will climb into the 60s by lunchtime and the upper 70s by the evening. Skies will remain sunny and clear.

Highs tomorrow will reach above average across the state. Winds out of the south, matched with plenty of sunshine, will help temperatures push into the upper 70s.

High pressure builds in over the region by the end of the weekend. As we enter the workweek, skies will remain clear and temperatures will climb under the influence of the high.

Temperatures remain on a rollercoaster of ups and downs this week. We reach the 80s in the middle of the week only to nosedive for the weekend.

A cold front will track through the state on Thursday, bringing chances for rain and cooler temperatures. Rain chances will blossom late Wednesday through Thursday. Northerly winds will rush in behind the passing boundary, resulting in a significant cooldown.

Temperatures head back into the icebox by the end of the weekend. A below-average trend will follow us into the start of the following week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 43 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 78 Wind: SW/NW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 48 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll