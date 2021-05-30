Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rounds of rain and rumbles linger through Memorial Day

Showers and storms continue through portions of Kansas. This activity will be slow to move through given weak steering currents in the atmosphere above us.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Texas county in the Oklahoma Panhandle until midnight.

While an isolated tornado remains possible across portions of the Oklahoma Panhandle, greater severe probabilities will sit to the south of the KSN viewing area into the Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico.

An Areal Flood Watch is also in effect for portions of Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas. This next batch of showers and storms could produce between 2″ to 3″ of rain through Monday morning. Isolated areas of flooding will need to be monitored.

Not everyone will be impacted at all times throughout the evening or overnight with the rain and rumbles across the state.

However, additional showers and storms will redevelop tonight and linger through Monday morning.

Given the rain chances and the clouds, expect a cooler wrap up to the holiday weekend. Temperatures tonight will dip down into the 50s.

Daytime highs will manage to make it into the 60s.

Additional showers and embedded thunderstorms from tonight will sweep west to east throughout the day on Monday.

The ingredients for severe weather remains lacking through the rest of the Memorial Day weekend across Kansas, but lightning will continue to be a concern for folks with those outdoor plans. Any stronger thunderstorm could produce some small hail given the cooler temperatures on hand and 30 to 40 mph wind gusts, but this would be isolated in nature.

Heavy rainfall which could lead to isolated flooding concerns due to slow-moving showers and storms will continue to be possible through Tuesday. Rainfall totals could exceed 3” of rain in some locations through Wednesday.

The rainy pattern starts to break by midweek which will lead to more sunshine by the second half of the week and temperatures on a warming trend back into the 80s. As the thermometer starts to climb, so does the humidity by next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige