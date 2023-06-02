Showers and storms are ongoing in western Kansas as we bring in the lunch hour, making their way east and north.

These will continue into the early afternoon and will also be joined by additional storm development during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Storms look likely across most of Kansas with a focus in southwestern Kansas into the evening. If you have any plans this evening, an umbrella or rain jacket is a must!

Highs today peak in the 80s for places that get full sunshine, with 70s in the more cloud-addled regions of western Kansas.

Storms continue into the overnight and even more redevelopment is expected Saturday.

Storm coverage is expected to decrease as we head into next week but spotty showers remain possible for at least the next seven days. Highs increase to the upper 80s by late next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.