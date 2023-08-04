It’s still a little hot out there this afternoon, but temperatures are on a cooling trend that will persist into the weekend. Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect until 9 PM tonight.

Storms will move into western Kansas tonight, especially to the northwest. Expect activity to increase after 10 PM.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible with the strongest storms, with a Slight Risk covering far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Overnight, a few scattered storms will persist across Kansas and may hang around past daybreak Saturday along and south of I-70.

Overnight lows will be a little cooler than previous nights, in the 60s and low 70s.

With increased cloud cover and rain-cooled air, tomorrow’s highs will trend downward again into the low to mid-90s, finally getting closer to normal for this time of the year. Those who see more sunshine will see warmer temperatures.

With the heat dome shifting to the south and west, the jet stream is moving back into place over Kansas, which will aid in organizing the next round of storms that arrives Saturday evening. A disturbance in the upper-level flow will generate a more widespread wave of storms tomorrow evening.

These storms will have the support to become better organized and may produce more severe weather over a larger area, with a Slight Risk covering nearly the entire state of Kansas tomorrow.

Storms will move into Wichita a little earlier tomorrow, late evening to midnight Sunday. Storms will continue to march east through the overnight, leaving clear and dry skies in place by the time most people head out the door for church on Sunday.

Additional rounds of storms will be possible daily into early next week. There will be some times when we dry out enough to inhibit storm development, but at least some storm potential will stick around as we keep the jet stream overhead. This will also help to keep our high temps near or below normal!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: NW/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll