A few storms hanging around south-central Kansas will dissipate around sunrise, but we will be left with plenty of humidity as we start our morning in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A few stray sprinkles may linger across the area, but sunshine makes enough of an appearance this afternoon to warm us up to the 90s. It will be a bit muggy out there with all the humidity.

Heat advisories continue for southeastern Kansas through 8 this evening.

By the late afternoon, another wave of storms is expected to develop over southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. These storms will move east into favorable conditions, and they may become severe.

A Slight Risk is in effect for southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma for damaging wind gusts and some large hailstones.

Storms arrive in Wichita this evening, and it will lead to another stormy night across Kansas.

Lows tonight will be mild in the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow will be generally warm, but an approaching cold front will move into northwest Kansas first, bringing highs down in that part of the state.

As the front crashes headfirst into the humid and warm air we will still have in place, another round of storms is likely across Kansas tomorrow, again with the highest chances across the southern half of the state.

Severe weather will be possible, with another Slight Risk area outlined.

As the front pushes south, it will sweep out the rich moisture we’ve kept in place and bring some cooler, drier conditions for Monday. We start the week in the 80s, but it won’t be too long before things start warming up again.

The jet stream will retreat to the north by midweek, which will take the storm chances with it. Highs return to near and above normal in the 90s around this time. There may be a second cold front later in the week, but it will not have as much rain potential and the coming week looks a lot more quiet across Kansas once we clear out the rain tomorrow night.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.