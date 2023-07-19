One boundary is stalled to our south nearby which enables a small sliver of our counties near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line to bake in the higher heat and humidity.

New thunderstorms will develop to the northwest this evening where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued through 11 PM

Today’s primary threats are damaging wind gusts and some large hailstones. A Slight Risk area covers much of western and northern Kansas.

We will have a batch of showers and thunderstorms thrown at the state that will track to the southeast into the overnight before waning well before dawn Thursday.

While a shower or two is possible around the Wichita area this evening, we may have to wait until closer to midnight to see any rain.

A strong cold front is coming into town by Friday. This sparks a complex of heavy rain and thunder from northeast Colorado and western Nebraska Thursday evening. This sweeps through the state Thursday night and departs early Friday. There is some question as to how far east this rain will travel.

Western Kansas will receive the bulk of the moisture before we all feel a cooldown Friday with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. This is well below average for this time of year. Temperatures this weekend will moderate and start to warm. Saturday is the milder day before widespread 90s take over Sunday.

Any chances for showers will be slim. Might see a few try to blossom over eastern Kansas but overall looks like a dry weekend. The ridge to the southwest of us, or strong area of high pressure, nudges our way. Rain chances next week do not look that great as the heat takes the wheel. Highs in the 90s will be common day after day.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman