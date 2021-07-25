Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rumbles wrap up the weekend as a boundary washes out, temperatures heating up

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been ongoing across Kansas today. This is rooted along a slowly southward sagging cold front. This activity shot out an outflow boundary where new storms developed across our southern communities.

Areas ahead of this feature baked in the upper 90s before the clouds and rain chances brought afternoon temperatures down for many today.

Since we do not have a stout lid over the atmosphere, we will continue to see scattered areas of rain and rumbles through the evening with some activity lingering into the overnight. Rainfall rates will be high and storm motion will be slower leading to localized flooding concerns.

Overnight, much of this activity will wane, but a few storms will persist ahead of the frontal boundary across southern Kansas.

Temperatures tonight will return to the 60s and 70s across the region.

Temperatures will take a slight dip due to leftover cloud debris and rain Monday before clearing out. Expect daytime highs to reach into the lower 90s.

Rain and thunder will wrap up late Monday afternoon as the front washes out, setting the stage for a dry and toasty remainder of the work week.

High temperatures will return to the 90s quickly Tuesday and favor the building heat through the following weekend as high pressure regains control once again across the middle of the country.

Dew points will also be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, making it a steamy stretch for central and eastern communities. It will feel drier but still be hot out west. The ridge of high pressure we will be under may try to break down next weekend, giving us a few storms at times, as the heat remains.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman