Storm Track 3 Forecast: Same heat different day, relief on the horizon

A few Central Kansas storms have developed and have been tracking to the east. Severe weather is not expected this morning. With the exception of a random storm around, most of us will start the day dry.

The bigger weather story will continue to be the high heat and humidity. Highs will return to the 90s and 100s. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Thursday evening.

A front dips into the area today and will stretch across Western and North Central Kansas. The front will spark a few storms later this afternoon. First in Southwest Kansas and then possibly spreading into portions of Northwest and North Central Kansas as we go through the evening. Severe weather is not expected.

Any showers and storms will weaken and fizzle out through the overnight. They will also lift to the north, following the front which will be moving in the same direction. Lows will stay warm in the 60s and 70s.

Expect a mainly dry and hot day Thursday before another storm chance to the west and northwest by the evening.

We will dry back out by early Friday before a slim storm chance returns to northern and western parts of the area by the evening again. High temperatures will only cool off into the middle 90s at the end of the work week but more relief will follow into early next week.

Highs in the 80s to low 90s will be brought on by a cold front that will also spark a chance of showers and storms in more of the area by the end of the weekend.