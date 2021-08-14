Storm Track 3 Forecast: Saturday evening storms bring isolated severe concerns, stormy pattern continues

A chance for showers and storms remains possible this evening as we wait on a disturbance to arrive from the north.

Showers and storms across Nebraska will dive to the southeast into northwestern Kansas tonight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for parts of northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska until midnight.

A Slight Risk has been added for parts of southwestern Nebraska and clips far northwestern Kansas for a few storms that could become strong to severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible let with any isolated severe storm this evening.

This complex of storms looks to struggle to hold together after sunset. While a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out, the overnight looks to be quieter across most of Kansas at this time.

Lows tonight will be back into the 60s for many.

Sunshine mixed with clouds return again on Sunday to help boost daytime highs back into the 90s.

Eyes will once again be to our north and west Sunday as a second round of storms looks to be possible by the afternoon and evening.

We will continue to see this patter repeat itself through early this next week.

Better chances start to the west on Monday before shifting into central Kansas Tuesday.

Wednesday is a transitional day for many before it looks like a late week cold front sweeps through the state and will once again spark showers and storms.

Each wave will need to be monitored for isolated strong to severe storms. Since we have added moisture and frequent disturbances, we will likely see a healthy mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the next few days keeping temperatures into the upper 80 and low 90 degree range. Any day that features more sunshine could quickly see a jump in temperatures to the mid 90s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige