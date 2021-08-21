Storm Track 3 Forecast: Saturday relief, slim storm chances, intense heat returns

A few leftover showers are found throughout the state this morning. This is after a large area of storms moved through overnight. Most of us are starting with a quiet Saturday morning.

Storms continue to clear early Saturday morning. We are left with slightly cooler and drier air for Saturday.

Generally, expect highs in the 80s to near 90 this afternoon. A nice welcomed change from yesterday. It will still be moderately humid, but a noticeable change as well.

We turn our attention to this lingering boundary again Saturday evening for the focus of more showers and storms. This time the main focus is across Oklahoma and the southernmost points in Kansas.

Activity looks to be isolated, but a few of the storms could become severe. A marginal risk bumps up to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Hail and damaging wind will be the main concern.

Aside from a few stray storms (mainly west), most should stay dry on Sunday, but the heat makes a comeback. Mid 90s for Sunday with upper 90s to lower triple digits for a good chunk of this upcoming week.

The state will see conditions well above average for this time of year as a pretty significant heatwave sets in. A few signs are pointing to slight relief at the end of the forecast but that is only to the lower 90s.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears