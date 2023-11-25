Snow is spreading through western Kansas early this morning with roads becoming slippery. Temperatures are running from the teens northwest to upper 20s and low 30s in south central Kansas.

Winter Storm Warnings are in affect for most of Central and Southwest Kansas today through 3 a.m. Sunday with Winter Weather Advisories for the Northwest.

Snow currently in western Kansas will becoming heavier and spread east and northeast across the Sunflower State during Saturday.

Snowfall will be light across the Northwest with 1 to 4 inches expected with parts of southwest and central Kansas seeing 6 inches or more through this evening. Travel will become difficult in much of the state today. It would be a good deal to put off any travel plans off until Sunday if possible.

South and east of the Wichita metro area, the snow can mix with a little rain at times this afternoon cutting accumulations to 2 to 4 inches where temperatures with be at or above freezing this afternoon before a change to all snow after sunset. This would include Winfield, Arkansas City and Eureka. The slightest wiggle in temperature by even one degree can play a huge role in how much snowfall occurs.

Snow will end in northwest Kansas by sunset and in southwest Kansas early this evening. Snow show end in in central Kansas by midnight.

This system will continue to trek east away from Kansas late tonight as cold Arctic high pressure builds into the central Plains. Sunday will offer increasing sunshine and a gusty northwest wind with highs in the 30s. The gusty winds will make it feel colder than the actual air temperature. Above freezing temperatures combined with the central should be improving travel conditions Sunday.

Temperatures will stay in the freezer for the rest of the weekend and will struggle to reach the lower 40s in western Kansas by Monday. A weak wave crossing the area Thursday and Thursday night may bring a little rain in southern and central Kansas. The week ahead will see temperatures remaining below average. We eventually return into the upper 40s to lower 50s by next weekend.

11/25/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy. 100% chance of snow. Hi: 33 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. 100% chance of snow. Lo: 18 Wind: N/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 36 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Low: 13 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 36 Lo: 17 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 40 Lo: 21 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 53 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston