Another day, another record high for Wichita. We hit 108 degrees this afternoon, breaking the previous record of 106 set in 2001.

Temperatures will remain warm, even overnight. High dewpoints keep us warm and steamy, with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.

Highs tomorrow once again reach the triple digits across the state. Winds stay out of the south, breezy for western Kansas.

The high-pressure system driving our weather is stubborn to let us out of its grasp. We stay locked into this scalding pattern through the workweek, with highs consistently in the triple digits through the weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories remain in place for the majority of the state through Wednesday night as feels like temperatures stay near 110 degrees.

We finally fall back into the 90s come Saturday and Sunday as the ridge of high pressure begins to weaken. Temperatures will still be above average, but they will be much more comfortable than we have seen this weekend.

This will also allow showers to creep back into the area late this week. Most of the moisture will stay in western Kansas, riding along the outer boundary of the high. A few showers will be possible from Thursday night into Friday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 75 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 106 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 104 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll